Four-state crackdown on commercial vehicle safety to begin

LANSING, Mich. – State police agencies from four states will join forces next week for a campaign to crack down on highway safety along Interstate 94.

Dubbed “Eyes on 94,” the initiative aims to reduce commercial vehicle crashes, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP).

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP, Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes,” said Capt. Michael Krumm, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

“We hope to increase awareness by being visible on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

The operation will begin Monday and end Friday.

Police said they will be looking for violations such as improper passing, speeding, improper lane use, distracted driving and driver following the car in front of them too closely.