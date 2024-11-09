Freeway shut down, one dead when vehicle is hurled into path of semi truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead after a collision propelled a vehicle into the path of an 18-wheeler in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police, around midnight, ISP dispatchers received a 911 call from a person inside a stalled vehicle stopped in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 113.9 mile marker. While on the phone with dispatchers the vehicle was struck by another vehicle from behind. That collision caused the second vehicle — not the stalled vehicle— to spin into the path of a northbound semi tractor trailer.

Authorities say the semi struck the second vehicle and both the vehicle and semi became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the semi was able to get out and was not seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle was entrapped in the wreckage and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and IEMS responded to the scene to tend to injuries and extinguish the fire.

Investigators say they are unsure what caused the vehicle to become disabled, but a malfunction caused the car to shut off and none of the lights would work, leaving it stalled in the left lane with no lights. The driver of the stalled vehicle was not seriously injured.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate. This investigation is ongoing. The Marion County Coroner’s Office, along with ISP investigators are working to identify the deceased person.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for several hours.