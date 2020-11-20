Friday the 13th border bust: Officers discover more than $11 million worth of meth in broccoli shipment

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
204
581 pounds of meth
Packages containing 581 pounds of methamphetamine, valued at $11,618, were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Pharr International Bridge. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

PHARR, Texas — Friday the 13th was extremely unlucky for a commercial driver hauling a load of broccoli from Mexico to the U.S. when officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered alleged methamphetamine worth $11,618 hidden in the shipment.

OTR Capital - Factoring to fit your fleet

On Nov. 13, a tractor-trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of fresh broccoli arrived at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, including a non-intrusive imaging examination. During the secondary inspection, agents discovered that the trailer contained suspected packages of narcotics. Officers removed 330 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 581 pounds (263.5 kg) hidden within the trailer’s floor.

CBP seized the narcotics, along with the tractor-trailer. The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Broccoli“Our officers working at the commercial facility in Pharr accomplished this discovery of methamphetamine through an effective use of all available tools and resources. These narcotics did not cross the border and will never inflict harm on our communities,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR