Georgia community causes stir over big rig parking law

TIFTON, Ga. – A Georgia community’s police department set off a social media firestorm recently by reminding people that it is illegal to park semi-trucks in residential areas there.

The Tifton, Georgia, Police Department, in a Feb. 27 Facebook post, quoted City Code Section 78-33, which states that big rigs are prohibited from being parked in residential yards temporarily or overnight and must travel within designated areas.

“No truck or trailer shall be parked off the designated truck routes or left overnight,” according to the code.

The post has received nearly 400 comments, most of them accusing the community of being anti-trucking.

“Sounds like the town of Tifton needs to do without anything brought by truck for a while until they back off this stupid crap,” Facebook user Pearlie Acker-Alsept commented.

User Alicia Nolton wrote: “Are you friggen kidding me!? Leave the driver alone parking on their own property! Sometimes drivers only get 10 hours at home in between rubs and you’re gonna harass them for parking in their own driveway!? Your entire system is jacked up!”

“Nothing but an inconvenience to hard working truck drivers and their families,” user Joy Alyson Woods Brinson wrote. “Great way to show respect for the ones who deliver most of the goods people need and want. Just another reason for people to keep moving out of city limits and into the county.”

While the law isn’t new, the police department told a local television news station that they have received multiple complaints about truckers who were violating the code.

Fines are “not to exceed $1,000.00 and imprisonment in the city or county jail not exceeding 180 days, or both a fine and sentence of imprisonment and labor; and all sentences may be in the alternative and fines may be imposed with the alternative of sentence to imprisonment and labor if the fines are not paid,” according to city code.