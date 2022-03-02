Heavy-duty scholarships deadline approaching

BETHESDA, Md. – Applications for diesel/heavy-duty scholarships funded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and partner organizations are being accepted through March 31.

Applicants can apply online at HeavyDutyScholarships.com and must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary vocational program.

In addition to technician training, qualified candidates interested in working in the heavy-duty aftermarket may be pursuing one of many career paths, including engineering, IT/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, supply chain, accounting, finance and more.

“With the scholarship application deadline quickly approaching, we encourage all interested candidates to log on and apply right away,” Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, said. “The diesel/heavy-duty industry has many fine career opportunities, so please spread the word about the March 31 application deadline to anyone who wants a future in the heavy-duty aftermarket and seeks scholarship assistance.”

In addition to heavy-duty scholarships, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation also offers scholarship opportunities for those studying for careers in the automotive and collision repair industries. To learn about available automotive scholarships, visit AutomotiveScholarships.com.

In total, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation will be awarding over 400 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year to deserving students pursuing careers in the motor vehicle aftermarket. For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.