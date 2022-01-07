Georgia DPS crack down on rubbernecking photographers

RURAL GEORGIA — On a recent afternoon during a routine post-crash inspection of a commercial motor vehicle, Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) officers noticed several other big rigs slowing down and taking photos.

So they hopped in their patrol cars and made several stops.

“These trucks and more were stopped because the drivers were driving by recording the crash scene,” a GDPS Facebook post stated. “For your safety and the safety of all drivers – Put the Phone Down, and Don’t Drive Distracted.”

Several comments on the GDPS’s site were not in favor of the pullovers.

“They sit on the side of the road with binoculars and whatever else they can come up with,” wrote Josh Pittman. “They go to extreme lengths to generate revenue.”

“Safety is number one,” wrote Brian Bowen. “But officer’s should have to follow the same laws. I see them all the time on their phone and even using the computer in their vehicle. Don’t tell me that they can do it safely and then write tickets to the public.”

Joan Pritchard had a different take, writing, “Good job. Need all these idiots of the road.”