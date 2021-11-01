Georgia DPS highlights trucking safety in weekly social media post

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety has shared to their Facebook page a photo of a flatbed trailer with a glaring safety violation.

The post, shared on Monday, shows a red rig with a flatbed full of freight as part of their “Violation of the Week.”

The post asks, “Can you spot the violation?”

The GDPS did not say who the driver was or provide any other information. The post created a flurry of comments on the agency’s Facebook page.

“Missing a strap or two,” commented Richard Plant.

“What are straps?” Jay Smith quipped.

Brad Banks remarked: “He must’ve put Velcro on the bottom of the pallets holding them on.”