EcoFins reduce drag effect

NORTH FORT MEYERS, Fla. — Tire Protector USA has developed EcoFins, which are designed to help reduce drag effect by spinning the air as it leaves the rear of an 18-wheeler.

Each vortex lasts several meters in length, keeping the airflow controlled and restricting it from becoming turbulent creating a stabilizing effect on large, wind-prone vehicles, according to a news release.

“This allows the vehicle to move forward more easily as it encounters less drag,” the news release stated. “The result is a reduction in required energy (fuel) to maintain the required speed and creating more stability.”

The same EcoFins Vortex Generators technology is also available in side skirts.

“EcoFins side skirts are of revolutionary design with vortex generators included, will help stabilize the trailer increasing fuel mileage up to 20% over other side skirts on the market,” according to the news release.