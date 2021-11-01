I-17 improvements scheduled north of Phoenix

PHOENIX — State officials have signed a contract with a developer team for the construction of additional lanes and other improvements along a 23-mile stretch of Interstate 17 often clogged with traffic, particularly on weekends and holidays.

The developer team of Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture is scheduled to begin construction of the nearly $446 million project between Anthem and Sunset Point north of Phoenix in 2022, with work expected to take about three years, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The project includes 15 miles of widening the interstate between Anthem and Black Canyon City and eight miles of new flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point, ADOT said.

The new flex lanes will be capable of carrying traffic in either direction and are intended to help reduce congestion during peak travel times and allow for traffic movement during emergencies, ADOT said.

Kiewit-Fann Joint Venture, which includes construction and engineering firms, was selected over two other finalists, ADOT said.

According to ADOT, most lane closures for the project will be scheduled for weeknight evenings and early mornings, though construction zones will be active seven days a week.

The total project cost is $445,940,000 includes the developer’s construction cost and ADOT’s cost to administer the project, the transportation agency said.

The project’s funding is coming from the state, the federal government and Maricopa County, ADOT said.