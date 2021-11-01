TheTrucker.com
Digital Editions Digital Editions - The Trucker Jobs Magazine

The Trucker Jobs Magazine – November 2021 Digital Edition

By The Trucker News Staff -

In the November 2021 edition of The Trucker Jobs Magazine, you’ll meet Pennsylvania trucker Marcus Kurtz, who continues a family tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. This edition’s Rig of the Month, which belongs to Rob Hallahan of Wisconsin, boasts a vivid, “Mountain Dew-green” paint job that required special permission from the beverage manufacturer. In Along for the Ride, driver Michael Van Ness shares how a pup named Bandit helped him find a way to keep going following the death of his wife. Check inside for these stories, along with tips for scheduling home time for the holidays and more.

 Click here for more issues of The Trucker Jobs Magazine online.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE