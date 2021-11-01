The Trucker Jobs Magazine – November 2021 Digital Edition

In the November 2021 edition of The Trucker Jobs Magazine, you’ll meet Pennsylvania trucker Marcus Kurtz, who continues a family tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. This edition’s Rig of the Month, which belongs to Rob Hallahan of Wisconsin, boasts a vivid, “Mountain Dew-green” paint job that required special permission from the beverage manufacturer. In Along for the Ride, driver Michael Van Ness shares how a pup named Bandit helped him find a way to keep going following the death of his wife. Check inside for these stories, along with tips for scheduling home time for the holidays and more.

Click here for more issues of The Trucker Jobs Magazine online.