Georgia expecting pre-pandemic traffic volumes this holiday

ATLANTA — Georgia transportation officials are predicting a return to pre-pandemic traffic volumes on the state’s roads this Thanksgiving holiday
The state Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is suspending lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes from 5 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24 through 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 28 to ease congestion. A similar suspension will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s.
Officials warned drivers, however, to be cautious because crews could still be working near roadways, and some long-term lane closures may remain for safety reasons.
The heaviest traffic is expected on the day before Thanksgiving. The department recommends people hit the road before 10 a.m.
