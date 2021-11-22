NYC to roll out new truck map

NEW YORK — Slinking through New York City in a semi truck can be a challenge.

That’s why it’s important for drivers to know exactly where they can and cannot go. The city will soon be releasing a new truck map to better help big rig drivers navigate to and from their delivery sites without incident.

“The Local Truck Route Network is designated for trucks with an origin and destination within a borough,” according to the city’s transportation department.

“This includes trucks that are traveling to make a delivery, or for loading or servicing. Trucks should only use non-designated routes for the purpose at the beginning or end of a trip, when traveling between their origin/destination and a truck route. The Through Truck Route Network is primarily composed of major urban arterials and highways and must be used by trucks that have neither an origin or destination within the borough.”

The new map will be available online, though an exact date has not been announced.

Click here for access the city’s DOT map site.22