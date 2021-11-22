TheTrucker.com
Georgia authorities sideline big rig filled with unsecured explosives

By The Trucker News Staff -
A load of unsecured class 1.4 explosives sits inside a semi trailer after Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) officers pulled the driver over on Monday. (Courtesy: GDPS)

RURAL GEORGIA – The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) stopped an 18-wheeler on Monday and discovered that the driver had no hazmat endorsement, shipping papers or placards for a load of class 1.4 explosives.

Examples of 1.4 class explosives include empty primed grenades and some small arms ammunition.

According to a GDPS Facebook post, officers found that the load was unsecured when they opened the trailer. The GDPS did not indicate what type of 1.4 explosives were found, nor did they state where the stop occurred.

The driver was not named.

“Glad we stopped this CMV in Georgia, this unsafe load was headed for Utah,” the GDPS post stated.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

