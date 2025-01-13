TheTrucker.com
GHSA calls for swift senate confirmation of Sean Duffy as transportation secretary

By Dana Guthrie -
Governors Highway Safety Association CEO Jonathan Adkins issues letter of support for Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation. (Photo courtesy GHSA)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is strongly urging the Senate to promptly confirm Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation.

“It’s imperative that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has a proven and safety-focused leader in place to address critical roadway safety challenges, said Jonathan Adkins, CEO GHSA.

According to Adkins, USDOT needs a strong leader to drive meaningful progress and promote innovation in transportation safety.

“Once confirmed, GHSA looks forward to working with Duffy to strengthen the efforts of State Highway Safety Offices to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities,” Adkins said. “We urge the Senate to act swiftly to confirm him, so he can quickly get to work on prioritizing safety and championing innovation in state highway safety grants. Too often behavioral traffic safety programs are hampered by unnecessary administrative burdens. We need a Transportation Secretary who can modernize the nation’s roadway safety programs to make them more outcome-focused, efficient, flexible, and responsive to the needs of states and communities across the country. Communities depend on this funding to improve safety through law enforcement and other critical programs.”

Adkins added that the GHSA is optimistic that Duffy will embrace innovative technology that can address critical safety challenges like drunk driving.

“The Trump administration has the opportunity to do what no other administration has done – end drunk driving,” Adkins said. “GHSA looks forward to working with Duffy and USDOT leadership to advance national road safety initiatives and support state efforts to protect all road users. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

