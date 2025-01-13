Kenworth driver involved in fatal crash, pedestrian killed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, at approximately 11:59 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 97, near milepost 85, in Jefferson County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Kenworth commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Robert Allen Bowman, 65, of The Dalles, struck a pedestrian, Keanu Rhune Blumenthal, 21 of Carson City, Nev. who was crossing the highway.
Blumenthal was declared deceased at the scene; Bowman was not injured.
The highway was impacted for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.
The OSP was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.