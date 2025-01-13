TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Kenworth driver involved in fatal crash, pedestrian killed

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Kenworth driver involved in fatal crash, pedestrian killed
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Kenworth driver involved in fatal crash, pedestrian killed
A semi-truck driver was involved in a fatal crash on Thursday, killing a pedestrian crossing the highway.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore.  On Thursday, at approximately 11:59 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 97, near milepost 85, in Jefferson County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Kenworth commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Robert Allen Bowman, 65, of The Dalles, struck a pedestrian, Keanu Rhune Blumenthal, 21 of Carson City, Nev. who was crossing the highway.

Blumenthal was declared deceased at the scene; Bowman was not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

The OSP was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE