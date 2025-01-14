TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices spike again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Once again, diesel prices are on the climb.

After a rise of six cents last week, rose four more cents this weeks adding up to a 10-cent increase over two weeks.

Many regions rose sharply including the Lower Atlantic which went up by exactly nine cents per gallon from $3.559 to $3.649 per gallon.

California was the largest increase jumping up nearly 10 cents on its own from $4.618 to $4.716

The Central Atlantic region was nearly up by seven cents per gallon.

The East Coast jumped by nearly eyes.

