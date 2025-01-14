Diesel prices spike again

Once again, diesel prices are on the climb.
After a rise of six cents last week, rose four more cents this weeks adding up to a 10-cent increase over two weeks.
Many regions rose sharply including the Lower Atlantic which went up by exactly nine cents per gallon from $3.559 to $3.649 per gallon.
California was the largest increase jumping up nearly 10 cents on its own from $4.618 to $4.716
The Central Atlantic region was nearly up by seven cents per gallon.
The East Coast jumped by nearly eyes.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.