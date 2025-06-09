Ham-cuffed: Abandoned pig rescued from interstate by Georgia deputies

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Dade County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Georgia can add pig wrangling to its list of duties.

“If you were wondering what the slowdown on I-24 East was [on June 7th], we had a few “pigs” running wild, causing traffic delays,” the DCSO said. “Apparently someone lost a pig [Saturday] evening on I-24, and just left it. We received a few calls about it, but were unable to locate it until this morning. After our deputies located the pig, she didn’t want to go home. Understandably so, seeing as her owner knew [they] left her, and chose not to come back for her.”

The deputies were determined to keep her and all the passing motorists safe.

“After Deputies Broom and Carver tried for about an hour to get the pig “wrangled” without success, off duty Deputy Payne was driving by when he saw the event unfolding,” the DCSO said. “Deputy Payne exited his vehicle, went straight to the median, swept that big beautiful girl off her feet, and got her tied up with some assistance from Deputy Carver.”

Luck’s Rescue was contacted and immediately came out to rescue the girl, “proving once again that she is an advocate for all animals, and not just the domesticated ones.”

“A huge thanks goes out to Luck’s Rescue,” the DCSO said. “If you get a chance, visit their website or Facebook page and support their cause. Also, a big thanks to some of the passing motorists for all the “pig” jokes that were thrown our way. Some were hilarious, but we thought they were all great.”