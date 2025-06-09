TheTrucker.com
Ham-cuffed: Abandoned pig rescued from interstate by Georgia deputies

By Dana Guthrie -
Ham-cuffed: Abandoned pig rescued from interstate by Georgia deputies
Abandoned pig saved from highway by Dade County Sheriff's Office deputies. (Photo courtesy DCSO via Facebook)

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — The Dade County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) in Georgia can add pig wrangling to its list of duties.

“If you were wondering what the slowdown on I-24 East was [on June 7th], we had a few “pigs” running wild, causing traffic delays,” the DCSO said. “Apparently someone lost a pig [Saturday] evening on I-24, and just left it. We received a few calls about it, but were unable to locate it until this morning. After our deputies located the pig, she didn’t want to go home. Understandably so, seeing as her owner knew [they] left her, and chose not to come back for her.”

The deputies were determined to keep her and all the passing motorists safe.

(Photo courtesy Dade County Sheriff’s Office)

“After Deputies Broom and Carver tried for about an hour to get the pig “wrangled” without success, off duty Deputy Payne was driving by when he saw the event unfolding,” the DCSO said. “Deputy Payne exited his vehicle, went straight to the median, swept that big beautiful girl off her feet, and got her tied up with some assistance from Deputy Carver.”

Luck’s Rescue was contacted and immediately came out to rescue the girl, “proving once again that she is an advocate for all animals, and not just the domesticated ones.”

“A huge thanks goes out to Luck’s Rescue,” the DCSO said. “If you get a chance, visit their website or Facebook page and support their cause. Also, a big thanks to some of the passing motorists for all the “pig” jokes that were thrown our way. Some were hilarious, but we thought they were all great.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
