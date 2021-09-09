Have a seat: Truck rollover scatters chairs along side of US 91 in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — Chairs were scattered along the side of U.S. 91 north of Blackfoot, Idaho, Thursday, Sept. 9, when a box truck hauling a load of chairs ran off the road, causing the truck to overturn.

Idaho State Troopers responding to the single-vehicle accident at about 9:52 a.m. were told the chairs were intended for delivery to the Eastern Idaho Fair.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls was the only occupant. He suffered what appeared to be minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.