Hay truck catches fire in Texas

By The Trucker News Staff -
Not much is left of this 18-wheeler after it caught fire Tuesday in East Texas. (Courtesy: Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue)

TYLER, Texas — An 18-wheeler being loaded with hay in an East Texas field caught fire Tuesday afternoon, destroying two flatbed trailers and a semi-truck.

No injuries were reported.

Gary Ross, chief of Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue, said his crew doesn’t know what caused the fire, which originated from the truck. The firefighters, who were assisted by two people driving farm tractors, kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the 100-acre property.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

