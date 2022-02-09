Hay truck catches fire in Texas

TYLER, Texas — An 18-wheeler being loaded with hay in an East Texas field caught fire Tuesday afternoon, destroying two flatbed trailers and a semi-truck.
No injuries were reported.
Gary Ross, chief of Ben Wheeler Fire Rescue, said his crew doesn’t know what caused the fire, which originated from the truck. The firefighters, who were assisted by two people driving farm tractors, kept the fire from spreading to the rest of the 100-acre property.
