First IN-SITE 2022 webinar from Expediter Services to highlight carrier partner Forward Air, explore truck ownership opportunities

Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the company will be presenting the initial webinar of its IN-SITE 2022 Online Series. The free webinar is entitled 2022, It’s All About You: Spotlighting Forward Air & Truck Ownership Opportunities.

The debut webinar for the IN-SITE 2022 series will focus on the current conditions related to truck ownership and starting a trucking business while also highlighting the opportunities with Forward Air, which is one of the partner carriers within the ES Community. The live webinar event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 2-3 p.m. EST. Replays of the webinar will be available for all who register for the event.

Free registrations for the live event and access to the replay of the webinar are available through the following link: https://driverwave.com/l/expediterservices-webinar-feb2022.

The panel discussion for this edition of the IN-SITE 2022 webinar series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, the president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Shaver, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM’s Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, is one of the foremost experts in the trucking industry on topics related to compensation, driver recruiting and driver retention.

The panel for the opening session of the IN-SITE 2022 webinar series will feature Meghan Turner, the director of recruiting for Expediter Services, and Rachel Gilbert, the director of talent marketing and OTR capacity development for Forward Air. The market outlook for 2022 and the opportunities for independent contractors and owner-operators will be among the topics that the panel will be discussing during the webinar. Live attendees and on-demand viewers of the webinar will also hear about the collaborative efforts between Forward Air and ES that have paved the way for professional drivers to become truck owners and successfully operate small businesses within the industry.

“When we started the IN-SITE Online Series in 2020, it was initially the platform that our team at ES developed that allowed us to reach out to professional drivers and entrepreneurs across the trucking industry during a time when in-person events were not practical,” said ES President and Co-founder Jason Williams. “One of the many things we have learned through hosting the IN-SITE webinar series the past two years is that we have been able to make a difference for our audience through the information and perspectives that are shared by our panelists and our moderator.

“Our team at ES is working hard with our partners in the ES Community to develop another strong series of webinars for IN-SITE 2022,” Williams added. “We are once again looking forward to addressing key topics related to opportunities for starting and growing small businesses in the trucking industry. We have always been focused on making the IN-SITE Series a valuable resource for trucking entrepreneurs. As we’ve done now for the past three years, I would like to invite anyone who is interested in exploring truck ownership or growing your existing trucking business to join us for our live event or through the on-demand replay. You will see that we have a strong and supportive community that is focused on helping people achieve success in trucking.”

ES has planned free webinar events and podcast releases throughout the year as part of the overall IN-SITE 2022 Online Series. The upcoming webinars and podcasts in the series will continue to have topics of interest for owner-operators, independent contract drivers, fleet owners and any aspiring entrepreneurs within trucking. To stay up to date on the latest with IN-SITE 2022, visit https://essuccessintrucking.com/insite2022/.

PODCAST PREVIEW OF THE WEBINAR

The latest edition of the Success In Trucking Podcast from ES features an interview with IN-SITE 2022 Webinar Moderator Leah Shaver, who is the president and CEO of the National Transportation Institute. During the podcast interview, Shaver will be discussing what she sees on the horizon for the trucking industry in 2022 and what attendees of the upcoming ES webinar on Feb. 22 can expect during the debut edition of the IN-SITE 2022 Webinar Series.