Feds warns of disruptions to travel, governmental operations ahead of possible trucker protests

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have issued a bulletin warning that American truckers could begin protesting COVID-19 restrictions along the nation’s highways, causing major disruptions to travel and commerce.

The bulletin began circulating among several national media outlets late Wednesday evening.

CNN is reporting that DHS “has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truckers.”

The DHS warning was first reported as a Wednesday afternoon exclusive by Yahoo News.

“The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, DC, as late as mid-March, potentially impacting the Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union Address scheduled for 1 March,” the bulletin said.

“While there are currently no indications of planned violence, if hundreds of trucks converge in a major metropolitan city, the potential exists to severely disrupt transportation, federal government operations, commercial facilities, and emergency services through gridlock and potential counterprotests,” the bulletin continued.

A DHS spokesperson told CNN in a statement that the department “is tracking reports of a potential convoy that may be planning to travel to several U.S. cities. We have not observed specific calls for violence within the United States associated with this convoy, and are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our communities safe.”

For nearly two weeks, Canadian truckers have been protesting a new rule that requires them to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or face a two-week quarantine in their homes after they return across the US-Canadian border. Others have joined to rally against mask mandates, lockdowns, restrictions on gatherings and other Covid-19 preventative efforts in the country.

Wendy Rogers, a Republican state senator from Arizona, wrote on Twitter Monday: “If truckers shut down the Super Bowl it would partially be payback for Colin Kaepernick and the kneeling.”

Rogers was referring to former the NFL quarterback’s efforts to protest racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before football games.

Rolling Stone magazine labeled Rogers as “a fringe figure, deep in the far right.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., appeared on Fox News recently to encourage “Canadian trucker-style protests against public health regulations.”

Paul, however, did not specifically mention Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

Meanwhile, on social media, several Facebook pages have cropped up talking about the issue of a trucker strike.

One such page, Convoy to DC 2022, has disappeared after a week or more of rabid activity.

On the Truckers For Freedom 2022 Facebook page, there are more than 52,000 followers.

Lisa Vaughn wrote the following on the page on Thursday: “I am going to put this out there. Alomost every other country in this world is goingbto start their Trucker Freedom Convoy. I understand you have to organize, but l think it would have a much bigger impact if, WE AS THE WORLD STOOD UP TOGETHER. Showing we will not Take it anymore, abd we will not back down, we are done with the BS. It would be the first time in history that the wold united as one. Just a thought.”

Hutch Mike wrote: “A big crackdown is coming so we need everyone to start the world Truckers for Freedom this weekend. We are talking mostly to USA which are lazy, Europe starts this weekend, the Canadians need our support now not later when the arrests will come. We all need to start the caravans now! Tell everyone from the states and join firstly the Super Bowl Protest which we have announced on our previous post and on our channel. If you can’t go there grab a few friends and go to your state capital. Film and post here on this thread and on our group. We need action now not when the spring comes! Don’t wait for anyone, THERE IS NO “Official” date, stop waiting for leaders! The Alaska convoy for example has already started! So the precedent is already set, act now! Stop discussing and thinking and…This weekend, on the 13rd start driving start honking and film yourself. Share this info. Also if you wan’t and can go to the Mexican border then go there! but for the love of GOD, stop talking and start driving! This is it.”

A Facebook page called Convoy to Super Bowl has apparently been taken down by the social media giant.

On the Facebook page Trucker Hangout, there is also talk of a trucker protest.

Ben Plumb wrote under a photo that reads “The March to Freedom Convoy to DC 2022,” which, according to the post, is set to begin on March 1: “Please plan ahead and prepare your food pantries, water, gas and any other needs. These truckers are going to be tied up and want you to be prepared. These truckers are planning to go across the country on March 1st 2022 to peacefully fight for our freedom, giving you time to prepare your food, water and fuel sources. They do not want you to think they are attacking the people. These great truckers are fighting for our freedom and health, standing the ground on the front lines for us! They need our full help and cooperation. If you can join, remember to keep it peaceful as they will make us the enemy! Warning the shelves maybe empty for some time–think local, buy local and grow local! Thank you to all truckers, whether you are leading in the convoy or keeping the needs of the people stocked!!!!! Bring it home truckers, “FREEDOM” their biggest load!!! #Convoy for #Freedom”

Attempts by The Trucker to contact someone at Homeland Security to discuss this issue have so far been unsuccessful.