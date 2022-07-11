Head-on collision between big rigs on I-5 leaves drivers dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A head-on collision between two big rigs has left the drivers of both vehicles dead on Interstate 5 in California.
The Bakersfield Californian reports that the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. Monday morning when the driver of a 2014 Freightliner in the northbound lanes veered across the road for “an unknown reason” and struck a 2009 Kenworth that was heading south in the southbound lanes.
The crash killed both drivers, a 44-year-old man from Montclair, California, and a 55-year-old man from Healdsburg, California.
It was reported that both men succumbed to their injuries at the scene according to the California Highway Patrol.
The southbound lanes of I-5 were also closed because the trucks’ cargo spilled onto the highway.
The names of the drivers have yet to be released.
