High winds topple 10 big rigs in South Dakota

By The Trucker News Staff -
High winds toppled this big rig and nine others across South Dakota on Thursday. Wind warnings continue through Friday. (Courtesy: South Dakota Highway Patrol)

PIERRE, S.D.— High winds are being blamed for tipping over 10 tractor-trailers Thursday in South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP), high wind warnings are in effect for all of South Dakota through Friday, creating hazardous driving for trucks and other high-profile vehicles.

Wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour were measured in western and central South Dakota Thursday and will persist through Friday morning, the SDHP said.

Wind gusts will increase to 60 miles per hour in eastern South Dakota and persist through Friday afternoon.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

