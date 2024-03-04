Highway horseplay: Cleveland police equines escape, causing traffic backup on I-90

CLEVELAND — Two horses belonging to the Cleveland Police Department slowed traffic on March 2 along Interstate 90 in the city’s downtown after stamping away from a grooming and exercise session.
According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, the horses are members of the department’s mounted division and they “inadvertently strayed during routine care and exercise.”
The horses were safely recovered by the police department, but not before multiple Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured their chaotic outing.
At one point, a Cleveland police cruiser can be seen chasing the horses as traffic stalls in the background.
See video of the incident below.
