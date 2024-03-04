TheTrucker.com
Highway horseplay: Cleveland police equines escape, causing traffic backup on I-90

By John Worthen -
Two horses, shown just to the right of center, belonging to the Cleveland Police Department escaped on March 2, causing traffic issues on Interstate 90 in downtown Cleveland. (Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation)

CLEVELAND — Two horses belonging to the Cleveland Police Department slowed traffic on March 2 along Interstate 90 in the city’s downtown after stamping away from a grooming and exercise session.

According to Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz, the horses are members of the department’s mounted division and they “inadvertently strayed during routine care and exercise.”

The horses were safely recovered by the police department, but not before multiple Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured their chaotic outing.

At one point, a Cleveland police cruiser can be seen chasing the horses as traffic stalls in the background.

See video of the incident below.

Two Cleveland Police Department horses run along Interstate 80 on March 2 in downtown Cleveland after escaping a grooming and exercise session. (Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

