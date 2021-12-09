Houston rapper-turned-trucker loses rig in fire

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A rapper-turned-trucker who goes by the stage name of Lil’ Troy said he is lucky to be alive after his rig burned to the ground Monday on Interstate 10.

Lil’ Troy, whose real name is Troy Birklett, told ABC 13 that just as he was about to exit the interstate, he saw flames shooting from the hood.

“It took them a while to put the fire out. While they were there, it went boom again! So, I thank God for the fire department,” Birklett told ABC 13. “They came and made sure nobody else got injured at the same time.”

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started. Birklett is also working with his insurance company to replace the truck.

In 1999, the rapper had a hit with “Wanna Be A Baller.”

He now owns Birklett Trucking Company in Missouri City and was on his way home from Arkansas when the fire broke out.