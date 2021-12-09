Big rig strikes Wisconsin trooper’s car

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — No one was injured Wednesday when an 18-wheeler struck a Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) cruiser along Interstate 94.
According to a WSP Facebook post, two WSP cruisers were engaged in a traffic stop, both with emergency lights activated, when a semi failed to move over and sideswiped one of the units.
The trooper of the damaged unit was in the driver’s seat at the time but was not injured, the post stated.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.
