Big rig strikes Wisconsin trooper’s car

By The Trucker News Staff -
This Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) cruiser was struck by an 18-wheeler Wednesday along Interstate 94. No one was injured. (Courtesy: WSP)

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — No one was injured Wednesday when an 18-wheeler struck a Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) cruiser along Interstate 94.

According to a WSP Facebook post, two WSP cruisers were engaged in a traffic stop, both with emergency lights activated, when a semi failed to move over and sideswiped one of the units.

The trooper of the damaged unit was in the driver’s seat at the time but was not injured, the post stated.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation.

