Howes announces cold-weather tour along I-80

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Representatives from Howes fuel additive products will be touring the nation as part of their efforts to help make truckers’ jobs easier in the blistering winter weather.

The three-state, 14 truck-stop tour will take place along Interstate 80 through parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming — an area known for its frigid winters. The tour will begin on Jan. 26 in Walcott, Iowa, and end on Feb. 11 in Burns, Wyoming.

“We’ve literally ‘hit the road’ in an effort to showcase what makes our Diesel Lifeline product so unique and dependable,” said Rob Howes, executive vice president and chief testing officer at Howes Products.

“Our Lifeline formula is different than any other product of its kind, and we wanted to bring that fact to life by doing things a little differently than usual.”

Debilitating cold air can cause diesel fuel to gel up and keep truckers from completing their journeys. In the case of such an emergency, Howes Diesel Lifeline product gives truckers a new option when choosing a rescue product — one that the company says is alcohol-free and safe to use, with no potential to harm their truck.

“Lifeline is the only rescue product that does not require fuel filter replacement or mixing with additional fuel; simply pour it in and let it get to work,” the news release stated.

“That means drivers are able to spend less time subjected to dangerously cold temperatures. As a matter of fact, they spend less time being stuck all together because Lifeline works incredibly fast. In most cases, it will have a driver back up and running in just 15 minutes.”

Erika Howes, vice president of business development at Howes Products, said that the tour’s goal is to “introduce drivers to an advanced rescue formula that performs better than any other.”

“We want to make certain that the men and women facing these extreme winter challenges can feel more secure knowing there is a product that was created keeping their safety and well-being in mind,” she continued.

“It was imperative to us to develop a safe and easy-to-use solution that could quickly get users out of harm’s way. We are ecstatic to be able to interact with people face-to-face to show them a revolutionary alternative to harmful, alcohol-based products. We’re looking forward to sharing our energy and excitement, hopefully brightening up some days along the way.”

In addition to showcasing products, the tour will also serve as the official unveiling of the new Howes 18-wheeler.

Howes will also be handing out a variety of branded items and prizes to drivers at each location.