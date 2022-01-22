The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
Police: Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, some of them missing
DANVILLE, Pa. — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday just off of Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.
The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.
The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.
Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at (570) 524-2662.
It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.