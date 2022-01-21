Florida governor awards more than $2 million for CDL training

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has awarded $2.3 million in funding to support rapid credentialing workforce and education programs, including commercial driver’s license (CDL) and logistics training.

In a news release, DeSantis stated that the programs “will help Floridians earn high-wage jobs and support the supply chain that is currently in great need of workers.”

“Workforce education provides a pathway for Floridians to succeed, but also helps alleviate the damage being wrought by inflation and supply chain interruptions,” DeSantis stated.

“We are facing supply chain shortages caused by bad federal policies and a lack of investment in workers across our country. In Florida, we are stepping up by providing support to skilled trades that are essential for a strong economy.”

Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran praised the governor’s funding.

“From the beginning, Governor DeSantis has shown his commitment to workforce education and the impact it has on our economy,” Corcoran said.

“This funding provides critical resources to colleges in Florida to open new programs, build on current programs and increase enrollment. I’m thankful for Governor DeSantis’ bold vision and continued leadership in these vital areas to make Florida number one in the nation for workforce education.”

The funds are made available through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funding to support rapid training programs, spanning six to 16 weeks in the areas of CDL, logistics and healthcare.

The total immediate collective impact is estimated to benefit 1,200 students by May 2022 and benefit 2,000 students by August 2022.

Institutions that will receive funding are:

$930,000 to State College of Florida for CDL training

$550,000 to Manatee Technical College for Logistics (forklift) and CDL training

$415,000 to South Florida State College for CDL training

$100,000 to North Florida Technical College for CDL training

$135,000 to Florida Gateway College for Licensed Practical Nursing training

$150,000 to College of Florida Keys for Licensed Practical Nursing and Surgical Technology training