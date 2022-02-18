Hundreds of vehicles reportedly involved in I-39 crash 30 miles east of Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The winter weather pounding the Midwest has caused a massive multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 39, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash involved more than 100 vehicles, including an ISP cruiser, according to local news outlets.

“District 8 Troopers are on scene of a muti-vehicle crash on I-39 southbound at milepost 14 (El Paso),” ISP said in a Tweet. “I-39 southbound is currently shut down at this time 3:24 p.m. We highly encourage you to avoid any travel at this time due to hazardous road conditions.”

⚠️ TRAVEL ADVISORY ⚠️ District 8 Troopers are on scene of a muti-vehicle crash on I-39 southbound at milepost 14 (El Paso). I-39 southbound is currently shut down at this time 3:24 p.m. We highly encourage you to avoid any travel at this time due tohazardous road conditions. pic.twitter.com/opvjYTpG86 — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) February 17, 2022

Multiple media outlets reported that ISP were at the scene of the crash shortly before 5 p.m. EST. They reported the southbound lanes were shut down at mile marker 14 in El Paso, about 30 miles east of Peoria.

WEEK-TV reported that the crash scene is several hundred yards long and involves an untold number of vehicles, according to a release. They reported that traffic is being diverted from I-39 at exit 14 (El Paso) onto Illinois 251 to bypass the crash.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths at this time.

It was also reported that the westbound lanes Interstate 74 reopened near Knoxville Avenue after being closed for approximately an hour. They’d reportedly been closed because of multiple vehicles stuck in the road amid blowing and drifting snow.