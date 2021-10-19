I-12 widening project underway in Louisiana

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A congested stretch of Interstate 12 in southern Louisiana is being widened between state highways 51 and 29.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation, an average of 70,000 drivers use that stretch of I-12 daily; however, estimates show that number could grow by 40,000 by 2036.

“The widening of I-12 will make a dramatic and positive difference in travel for St. Tammany residents,” said Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President. “We are looking forward to the start and will keep all citizens informed.”

Lane shifts are slated to begin around Thanksgiving in parts of the construction area as workers finish paving one section and move on to another.

To monitor road conditions and construction in Louisiana, click here to visit 511la.org.