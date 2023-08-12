I-16 westbound in Treutlen County, Georgia, closing temporarily at exit 78

TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will temporarily close Interstate 16 westbound in Treutlen County at exit 78 for bridge maintenance and repair starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

Westbound travelers will detour at US 221/State Route 56 (exit 78), according to a news release. A signed 11-mile westbound detour is in place, but motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to find alternate routes, if possible, given the anticipated traffic volumes.

Eastbound lanes on I-16 are not affected and will remain open to traffic.

“Georgia DOT inspectors recently identified necessary maintenance and repairs to the I-16 bridge over Pendleton Creek which require a temporary closure of this seven-mile stretch of interstate while the work to the bridge is completed,” the news release stated. “Current plans call for one lane of I-16 westbound to reopen August 21; however, crews will work to expedite repairs and reopen lanes to travel as soon as possible.”

Westbound detour — approximately 11 miles — directions are as follows:

Take exit 78.

Turn left onto US 221/SR 56 for 0.6 mile.

Turn right onto SR 86 for 6.75 miles.

Turn Left onto SR 15 for 3.75 miles.

Turn right to re-enter I-16 WB at exit 71.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and consult 511GA for assistance by dialing 511 or using the 511GA app.

Georgia DOT will provide regular updates on the status of the work and expected reopening of the westbound lanes of I-16.