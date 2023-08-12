Volvo offering electric truck rides, demonstrations in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash. — Volvo Trucks North America will offer test drives of its Class 8 VNR Electric as part of the “Acceleration to Zero” emissions initiative at the Green Transportation Summit & Expo (GTSE) Aug. 22-24 in Tacoma, Washington.

As a sponsor of the 12th annual event, Volvo Trucks will also have sustainable solutions experts participating in panel discussions to share its electrification outlook for advanced clean transportation programs, a news release stated.

Attendees will have an opportunity between 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, to participate in the ride and drive event at the LeMay-America’s Car Museum and get behind the wheel of a Volvo VNR Electric.

Visitors to the Green Transportation Summit & Expo will be able to have an in-depth interaction with the Volvo Class 8 VNR Electric rig on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: Volvo)

The battery-electric model, which is available today with up to 275 miles of range and in multiple vehicle configurations, was designed for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food-related products distribution.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck will also be on display in the exhibit hall, offering attendees a closer look at the vehicle specifications.

“Volvo Group, including Volvo Trucks North America, is working to achieve 35% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030 and net-zero in our value chain by 2040. We are excited to participate at GTSE to showcase our zero-tailpipe emission battery-electric truck and continue to share the real-world successes and pain points for fleets as they adopt and scale battery-electric trucks,” said Keith Brandis, vice president of systems and solutions at Volvo Group North America. “GTSE is an incubator for collaboration and innovation in the Northwest, offering valuable educational opportunities to help the industry explore all avenues of clean fleet modernization.”