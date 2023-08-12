Rig hauling piglets breaks down in sweltering Kansas heat; firefighters save their bacon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas firefighters helped save the lives of hundreds of piglets after the tractor-trailer they were being hauled in broke down in sweltering heat.
Overland Park, Kansas, firefighters were called on Aug. 10 to U.S. Highway 69 after being told that the animals wouldn’t survive without ventilation or water. And with the truck being stalled, there was no way adequate air could be circulated throughout the trailer.
Firefighters immediately began hosing down the trailer, allowing the piglets to stay cool until the truck could be fixed.
According to firefighters, the driver exclaimed from the scene, “You saved 1,368 lives today!”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.