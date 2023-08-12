TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Rig hauling piglets breaks down in sweltering Kansas heat; firefighters save their bacon

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Rig hauling piglets breaks down in sweltering Kansas heat; firefighters save their bacon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Rig hauling piglets breaks down in sweltering Kansas heat; firefighters save their bacon
Firefighters pose with one of the piglets they helped save when the truck they were being hauled in broke down on Aug. 10, 2023. (Courtesy: Overland Park Fire Department)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas firefighters helped save the lives of hundreds of piglets after the tractor-trailer they were being hauled in broke down in sweltering heat.

Overland Park, Kansas, firefighters were called on Aug. 10 to U.S. Highway 69 after being told that the animals wouldn’t survive without ventilation or water. And with the truck being stalled, there was no way adequate air could be circulated throughout the trailer.

Firefighters immediately began hosing down the trailer, allowing the piglets to stay cool until the truck could be fixed.

According to firefighters, the driver exclaimed from the scene, “You saved 1,368 lives today!”

realwater
An Overland Park firefighter hoses down a trailer filled with piglets after the trucking hauling it broke down in sweltering heat. (Courtesy: Overland Park Fire Department)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE