I-17 rest area in Arizona reopens with expanded truck parking

PHOENIX — The Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 is open after an Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) project to upgrade its restrooms, water and septic systems and add more truck parking.

To enhance capacity and accessibility, the $7.5 million project included renovating and reopening the original restroom building that had been closed since the new restroom building opened in 2010, according to an ADOT news release.

Visitors will notice upgrades to the signage, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping, along with renovated ramadas. Restrooms have new or upgraded lighting fixtures, doors, sinks, hand dryers and more.

The project also renovated the rest area’s sundial memorial, which honors ADOT employees who have died while serving the state of Arizona.

Sunset Point Rest Area serves more than a million visitors a year, according to ADOT.

Sunset Point is located along I-17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction.

“Because of Sunset Point’s popularity and location, ADOT offered a temporary I-17 rest area nearby at Badger Springs Road throughout the renovation,” ADOT officials said. “The Badger Springs temporary site will now be closed. Sunset Point also was open to commercial vehicle traffic, with limited services, during the renovation.”