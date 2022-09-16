I-35 to close between I-44 and I-40 Sept. 16 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — While work continues nightly on southbound Interstate 35 between interstates 44 and 40 for a four-mile resurfacing project, motorists are advised to begin planning now for two upcoming weekend closures — one on southbound I-35 and one on northbound I-35 later in September.

Southbound I-35 will be narrowed to one lane between the I-44 junction at N. 63rd St. (mile marker 133) and N. 10th St. (mile marker 129) near the I-35/I-40 Fort Smith Jct. from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through mid-September for resurfacing, a news release stated.

Motorists can expect intermittent ramp closures for paving operations at N. 63rd St., N. 50th St., N. 36th St., US-62/N. 23rd St. and N. 10th St.

This project is an interim fix to help preserve the pavement and improve the surface for motorists until future reconstruction of this section of I-35, which is tentatively scheduled for 2029. In an effort to shorten the disruption to I-35 traffic, the department will fully close one direction of I-35 at a time during two separate weekends in September.

These closures are expected to shorten the project from an original estimated five months to less than two months, weather permitting. Home game day traffic to both University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University games and traffic to the State Fair of Oklahoma were taken into consideration in scheduling the weekend closures.

The closures of I-35 in one direction per weekend, weather permitting, are scheduled for:

Sept. 16 — Southbound I-35 will be fully closed between I-44 (mm 133) and I-40 (mm 127) from 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Southbound I-35 traffic will be diverted at the I-44/I-35 split to westbound I-44 with lanes starting to narrow at Wilshire Blvd. (mm 134). Detour will be westbound I-44 to southbound I-235/US-77 to southbound I-35 through the weekend.

Sept. 30 — Northbound I-35 will be fully closed between I-40 (mm 127) and I-44 (mm 133) from 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Detour will be I-40 to northbound I-235/US-77 to eastbound I-44 to northbound I-35.

Ramp closures for the weekend of Sept. 17 include:

Westbound I-40 ramp to Sunnylane Rd.

Westbound I-40 ramp to Scott St.

Westbound I-40 ramp to northbound I-35.

Crews expect to fully resurface the four-mile section in one direction per each weekend closure, starting with southbound I-35.

Resurfacing will continue on northbound I-35 between I-40 and I-44 later in September with similar lane and ramp closures for paving operations. Motorists are advised to start planning for their alternate routes ahead of time and expecting congestion and delays at both the I-44 and I-40 junctions during the two weekend closures. Updates will be sent closer to the closures occurring.

After the second weekend closure opens Oct. 3, motorists can expect intermittent nightly lane closures to complete striping, guardrail repairs and other clean up items through mid-October.

The nearly $5 million project was awarded in May by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Haskell Lemon Construction of Oklahoma City. Weather permitting, the project is expected to complete by mid-October.