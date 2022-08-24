I-40 in eastern Arkansas open again after fiery fatal wreck; multiple big rigs involved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Interstate 40 near Forrest City, Arkansas, has reopened after a fiery eastbound crash involving passenger vehicles and multiple 18-wheelers killed one and injured several.

The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 23, causing the interstate to close for at least 12 hours.

At least one person was trapped in the crash, police said. Authorities did not say if the person killed was a truck driver.

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials confirmed that stormy weather played a part in the crash.

“It appears weather was certainly a factor in this,” ARDOT Spokesman Dave Parker said. “It was a horrible accident. 13 vehicles involved. I believe eight tractor-trailers. Two other trucks and three non-commercial vehicles.”

Parker said that an overpass sustained heavy damage.

“Damage to the roadway caused by the heat from the fire and from the explosion,” he noted. “We got it temporarily repaired enough to get some of the roadway open to get traffic flowing.”

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash.