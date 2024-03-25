I-55 bridge at Memphis reopens as construction project ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 55 Mississippi River bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee has re-opened after a two-week closure, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Crews spent that time improving the bridge deck by adding a new polymer concrete overlay.
Highway officials say that the work has improved the ride quality across the structure.
“If you are driving over the I-55 bridge headed south today, you are driving on a smoother surface thanks to the hard work of our crews the past two weeks,” said Nichole Lawrence, regional communications officer for TDOT.
The bridge fully re-opened on Sunday.
