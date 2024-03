Cargo Transporters adopts camera monitor system

CLAREMONT, N.C. — Cargo Transporters, a truckload, dry van carrier, has announced the adoption of Stoneridge’s MirrorEye Camera Monitor System (CMS).

According to a news release, the CMS is designed to provide the driver with a more complete view of operating conditions over traditional truck mirrors.

“This milestone marks a significant advancement in the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing road safety and operational efficiency,” the news release states. “MirrorEye offers numerous advantages over conventional mirrors, including improved visibility in all weather conditions, reduced blind spots and enhanced night vision. By providing a wider field of view, the system greatly improves drivers’ ability to detect and respond to road hazards.”

Dennis Dellinger, president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, said the new system will enhance the overall visibility around the truck during normal driving, backing and night driving.

“After testing MirrorEye for a year and collecting driver feedback, we have chosen this to be our next investment in on-highway truck technology to assist our drivers,” he added. “We have already started fleet installations on all new vehicles going into service and will retrofit vehicles that were pre-wired over the last year in anticipation of our adoption of the system.”

The adoption of MirrorEye is part of Cargo Transporters’ safety program.

“We are proud to partner with leading fleets, such as Cargo Transporters, to deliver cutting-edge technology that enhances safety and redefines the driving experience,” said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO of Stoneridge.

According to the news release, drivers whose trucks are equipped with the MirrorEye system have reported significant improvements in situational awareness and comfort.

“The difference is night and day,” said one of Cargo Transporters’ drivers, Sheila Hudon. “MirrorEye not only gives me a better view of what’s around me, but it also reduces strain.”