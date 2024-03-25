Company offering truckers help dealing with The Tax Man

MINNEAPOLIS — Taxes4Truckers has added fractional CFO services and tax resolution to their menu offerings.
“The bookkeeping, quarterly, yearly filings and specialized strategic planning we have always offered to the Transportation industry will be boosted to offer larger trucking groups Fractional CFO services,” a news release states. “Companies need the service a CFO provides without the costs of a full time CFO in house and we solve that problem.”
The company has also added tax resolution in order to help those truckers and trucking companies to get a fresh start and stay on the right track, according to a news release.
“Taxes4Truckers is the financial copilot to the owner-operator driver and the financial business advisor to the small growing trucking company,” according to the news release. “Industry knowledge means successful professional partnerships. Drivers are leaving this industry not because they can’t hold the wheel or step on the gas. They leave the industry because they don’t handle the business properly.”
