2024 MATS PKY Truck Beauty Championship winners announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Named in honor of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) founder, Paul K Young, the PKY Truck Beauty Championship is an elite annual competition hosting the best of the best custom show trucks in North America.
Each year, competitors participate in the competition, light show awards ceremony, close of show parade and several exclusive competitor events.
Following are some of the top winners of the 2024 event, held March 21-23 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.
Antique Original – Bobtail
First: Greg Kendall, 1982 Kenworth K100, Cabover
Second: Brian Stevens, 1976 Peterbilt 352, Cabover
Third: Tanner Stroup, 1984 Peterbilt 359
Antique Custom — Bobtail
Tied for first: Jason Sanders, 1994 Kenworth W900L
Tied for first: Andrew Goettsch, 1979 International 4078B, Cabover
Second: Raiko Graveran, 1995 Freightliner FLD120
Third: Jarret Landry, 1988 Peterbilt 379
Antique — Paint
First: Greg Kendall, 1982 Kenworth K100, Cabover
Antique — Interior
First: Brian Stevens, 1976 Peterbilt 352
New Truck — Bobtail
First: Austin Gottman, 2024 Peterbilt 389
Second: Matt Strottman, 2024 Peterbilt 389
Third: Austin Duffield, 2024 Peterbilt 389
New Truck — Combo
First: Chase Hartman, 2022 Peterbilt 389/2019 MAC Dump
First Show — Bobtail
First: Adam Long, 2006 Kenworth W900L
Second: Thomas Christoferson, 2011 Peterbilt 389
Third: Rodney Griffin, 2024 Peterbilt 389X
First Show — Combo
First: Daryl Koch, 2024 Peterbilt 389/2024 MAC Flatbed
Second: Samuel Brown, 2023 Peterbilt 389/2024 MAC Dump
Third: Derick Allen, 2024 Peterbilt 389X/2024 East
Working Truck — Company Owned
First: David Ruhkamp, 2024 Peterbilt 389/2024 Landol 455
Second: Nick Lierz, 2020 Peterbilt 389/2023 Western Belt
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.