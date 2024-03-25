TheTrucker.com
2024 MATS PKY Truck Beauty Championship winners announced

By John Worthen -
This classic Kenworth cabover was one of the more popular rigs at this year's event. (The Trucker/Linda Garner-Bunch)

 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Named in honor of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) founder, Paul K Young, the PKY Truck Beauty Championship is an elite annual competition hosting the best of the best custom show trucks in North America.

Each year, competitors participate in the competition, light show awards ceremony, close of show parade and several exclusive competitor events.

Following are some of the top winners of the 2024 event, held March 21-23 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Antique Original – Bobtail

  • First: Greg Kendall, 1982 Kenworth K100, Cabover
  • Second: Brian Stevens, 1976 Peterbilt 352, Cabover
  • Third: Tanner Stroup, 1984 Peterbilt 359

Antique Custom — Bobtail

  • Tied for first: Jason Sanders, 1994 Kenworth W900L
  • Tied for first: Andrew Goettsch, 1979 International 4078B, Cabover
  • Second: Raiko Graveran, 1995 Freightliner FLD120
  • Third: Jarret Landry, 1988 Peterbilt 379

Antique — Paint

  • First: Greg Kendall, 1982 Kenworth K100, Cabover

Antique — Interior

  • First: Brian Stevens, 1976 Peterbilt 352

New Truck — Bobtail

  • First: Austin Gottman, 2024 Peterbilt 389
  • Second: Matt Strottman, 2024 Peterbilt 389
  • Third: Austin Duffield, 2024 Peterbilt 389

New Truck — Combo

  • First: Chase Hartman, 2022 Peterbilt 389/2019 MAC Dump

First Show — Bobtail

  • First: Adam Long, 2006 Kenworth W900L
  • Second: Thomas Christoferson, 2011 Peterbilt 389
  • Third: Rodney Griffin, 2024 Peterbilt 389X

First Show — Combo

  • First: Daryl Koch, 2024 Peterbilt 389/2024 MAC Flatbed
  • Second: Samuel Brown, 2023 Peterbilt 389/2024 MAC Dump
  • Third: Derick Allen, 2024 Peterbilt 389X/2024 East

Working Truck — Company Owned

  • First: David Ruhkamp, 2024 Peterbilt 389/2024 Landol 455
  • Second: Nick Lierz, 2020 Peterbilt 389/2023 Western Belt
  • Third: Paul Dillon, 2023 Peterbilt 389
John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

