2024 MATS PKY Truck Beauty Championship winners announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Named in honor of the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) founder, Paul K Young, the PKY Truck Beauty Championship is an elite annual competition hosting the best of the best custom show trucks in North America.

Each year, competitors participate in the competition, light show awards ceremony, close of show parade and several exclusive competitor events.

Following are some of the top winners of the 2024 event, held March 21-23 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Antique Original – Bobtail

First: Greg Kendall, 1982 Kenworth K100, Cabover

Second: Brian Stevens, 1976 Peterbilt 352, Cabover

Third: Tanner Stroup, 1984 Peterbilt 359

Antique Custom — Bobtail

Tied for first: Jason Sanders, 1994 Kenworth W900L

Tied for first: Andrew Goettsch, 1979 International 4078B, Cabover

Second: Raiko Graveran, 1995 Freightliner FLD120

Third: Jarret Landry, 1988 Peterbilt 379

Antique — Paint

First: Greg Kendall, 1982 Kenworth K100, Cabover

Antique — Interior

First: Brian Stevens, 1976 Peterbilt 352

New Truck — Bobtail

First: Austin Gottman, 2024 Peterbilt 389

Second: Matt Strottman, 2024 Peterbilt 389

Third: Austin Duffield, 2024 Peterbilt 389

New Truck — Combo

First: Chase Hartman, 2022 Peterbilt 389/2019 MAC Dump

First Show — Bobtail

First: Adam Long, 2006 Kenworth W900L

Second: Thomas Christoferson, 2011 Peterbilt 389

Third: Rodney Griffin, 2024 Peterbilt 389X

First Show — Combo

First: Daryl Koch, 2024 Peterbilt 389/2024 MAC Flatbed

Second: Samuel Brown, 2023 Peterbilt 389/2024 MAC Dump

Third: Derick Allen, 2024 Peterbilt 389X/2024 East

Working Truck — Company Owned

First: David Ruhkamp, 2024 Peterbilt 389/2024 Landol 455

Second: Nick Lierz, 2020 Peterbilt 389/2023 Western Belt

Third: Paul Dillon, 2023 Peterbilt 389