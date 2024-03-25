Women In Trucking announces its 2024 Drivers of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) recently announced the three drivers who have won this year’s Driver of the Year awards.

The awards honor female commercial drivers for their daily efforts and successes in their careers.

Winners were announced during the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event in Louisville, Kentucky, which was hosted by WIT at the Mid-America Trucking Show, according to a news release.

This year’s Drivers of the Year are:

Carmen Anderson, America’s Service Line

Deb LaBree, Castle Transport, leased to Landstar

Jodi Edwards, J.B. Hunt Transport Services

“All of these deserving drivers are members of the WIT Image Team,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. “They represent the WIT mission and participate in ride-along events for legislators, regulators, and industry leaders to provide a deeper understanding of the obstacles they face on the road. They also speak to the media and other industry professionals at public events and industry trade shows.”

Anderson, a company driver for America’s Service Line, has driven 2.5 million safe miles in her 18-year career. In 2015, she won the South Dakota Truck Driving championship and competed in nationals in St. Louis. Two years later, she was selected for the Wisconsin Road Team.

In August 2019, she was named the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA) Driver of the Month.

Anderson also won the WMCA 2019 Driver of the Year, the first woman to be named the sole recipient of the award. She serves on the organizing committee for the South Dakota Special Olympics.

Anderson was also named one of the WIT Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2021. She is trained to recognize and prevent human trafficking through her involvement with Truckers Against Trafficking and has appeared on TV news to speak on the topic.

Since becoming a professional truck driver in 2006, LaBree has been an independent owner-operator of Castle Transport and has been leased to Landstar since June 2014. She is well known for mentoring other business capacity owners within Landstar and has received the Bronze and Silver Star of Quality awards for customer service and mentorship.

LaBree has been a team driver with her husband, Del, for all her career. She has received the safety award every year since she began driving and was named the National Association of Small Trucking Companies Driver of the Year in 2020.

According to the news release, “LaBree has been instrumental in growing and managing the WIT Facebook group, which has more than 11,000 active members.”

She was also the July 2020 WIT Member of the Month and is a past WIT board member.

LaBree has shared her experience as a guest on SiriusXM’s Dave Nemo Show and Women In Trucking Show. Other media appearances include NBC, Today with Megyn Kelley, the Wall Street Journal and various industry publication interviews. She also volunteers as a research subject for various college projects.

Edwards has been a professional driver with J.B. Hunt Transport for more than 25 years, during which she has driven more than 2 million miles collision-free.

“Throughout her career, Edwards has exemplified a passion for safety and professionalism and is an encouraging advocate for women entering the transportation industry,” the news release states. “With her many accomplishments, she has been named Driver of the Year for her region and has received multiple safe driving awards at J.B. Hunt.”

Edwards has been a Smith System certified instructor for more than 10 years and a driver trainer at J.B. Hunt for more than 20 years.

“She continues to share her wisdom and experience while driving with J.B. Hunt’s intermodal division,” according to the news release.

Edwards has been recognized nationally for her professional achievements. She has been interviewed for industry publications and shared her thoughts live on the Sirius XM radio show “Road Dog Trucking.”

“She is a cherished member of the J.B. Hunt family and an important voice and ally for women throughout the transportation industry,” according to the news release.