I-69 big rig crash claims life of Westland, Indiana, driver

NEWTON C’OUNTY, Ind. — A fatal crash on Friday, June 9, claimed the life of a Michigan truck driver, according to the Indiana State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Gas City Police Department.

All three law enforcement entities reported to the scene of the crash that took place on Interstate 69 near the 263-mile marker.

The preliminary crash investigation by Senior Indiana State Trooper AJ Coffee led to the identification of victim Taulant Qose, 45, of Westland, Michigan, who was driving a 2018 Volvo semi traveling southbound on I-69 near the 263-mile marker when the accident occurred, according to a police report.

For reasons still not known, Qose rear-ended a 1996 Peterbilt being driven by Michael Jordan, 48, of Wolcott, Indiana, police said.

Jordan was transported to a local hospital via ambulance and is in stable condition. The Grant County Coroner’s Office pronounced Qose deceased at the crash scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but it has been reported that neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics is suspected to be a contributor to the crash. The family of the deceased, Taulant Qose, has been notified.