SOARR, Equiplinc partnership promises to streamline truck auctions

By The Trucker News Staff -
Inventory management system provider SOARR and online auction platform Equiplinc have partnered to help truck dealerships market products.

NEWARK, Ohio — In early June, SOARR, a provider of inventory management systems for truck retailers, and Equiplinc, an online auction platform for commercial vehicles and heavy equipment, announced a partnership the companies say will streamline truck auctions.

Dealerships using both providers can now seamlessly transfer details from their inventory to the auction platform, including detailed specs, high-quality photos and reserved prices. A statement released by SOARR and Equiplinc promises the process will save dealerships time and effort.

“We are thrilled to partner with Equiplinc to offer our customers an efficient and effective way to list their trucks on the auction platform,” said Ethan Nadolson, CEO of SOARR. “By combining the strengths of our inventory management system with Equiplinc’s trusted auction platform, we are empowering dealerships to reach a broader audience, increase visibility and maximize their sales potential.”

According to the statement, the Equiplinc platform provides a robust marketplace for buyers and sellers, allowing SOARR users to tap into a wider audience and attract more potential bidders for vehicles and equipment. The platform offers a user-friendly interface, secure bidding processes and transparent transaction management, ensuring a seamless experience for all parties involved.

“We are excited to integrate with SOARR’s inventory management system to further enhance the truck auction experience on Equiplinc,” said Jason Brinkley, CEO of Equiplinc. “By leveraging the combined expertise of both companies, we aim to provide dealerships with a powerful tool to efficiently list their trucks, reach a larger pool of interested buyers and achieve optimal results.”

SOARR and Equiplinc stated that the partnership represents “a significant step forward in the digital transformation of the truck auction industry. Dealerships using the SOARR inventory management system will now enjoy a seamless, end-to-end solution for listing, managing, and selling their trucks through the Equiplinc auction platform.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

