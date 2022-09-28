I-94 to close for 5 days in Detroit

DETROIT — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding motorists that Interstate 94 will be closed between I-75 and I-96 in Detroit starting at 4 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

The work is required for building the new Second Avenue bridge over I-94; the freeway is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to a news release.

During the closure, eastbound I-94 traffic will be diverted to eastbound I-96, then northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. Westbound I-94 traffic will follow southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street (just west of Warren Avenue) to Chrysler Drive, while all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliott Street to Trumbull Avenue. Weather permitting, the I-94 freeway and ramps will reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Post-tensioning is required on the new Second Avenue structure to reinforce the cables that support the bridge’s driving surface for vehicular traffic, nonmotorized components and barrier walls. The Second Avenue structure will be the first network tied arch bridge built in the state of Michigan. Network refers to the cables that are crossed from the top of the arch to the bottom of the driving surface on both sides of the structure.

The Second Avenue bridge was originally built in 1954 and has never been replaced. Additional information on the Second Avenue bridge can be found on the project website.