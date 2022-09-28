School buses in Texas, Nebraska, collide with big rigs; several injured

IMPERIAL Neb. — A pair of school bus wrecks involving 18-wheelers have left several children injured in Texas and Nebraska this week.

According to NewsChannelNebraska.com, three students suffered serious injuries just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Chase County, Nebraska, when a big rig hauling a full load of grain struck the rear passenger side of their bus, causing it to overturn onto the driver’s side.

The bus was attempting to make a left turn off of Highway 15A onto 736 Road near Champion, Nebraska, when the truck struck it, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.

Eleven students, ranging in ages from 6 to 15, along with the bus driver, were injured. Three of the children had to be transported to an area trauma center and were reported to be in serious condition.

In Waller, Texas, a tractor-trailer collided head-on with a school bus on the morning on Sept. 26.

KTRK reports that the 18-wheeler crossed into the westbound school bus’s lane as it stopped to turn left. Early reports allegedly show that the bus driver was not at fault in the collision.

A statement from the Waller Independent School District said four students were transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus was not injured.

“Right now, our priority is taking care of our students and the driver who were involved,” WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said. “This was a scary morning, and I am thankful for all those involved in taking care of our WISD family.”

Both accidents remain under investigation.