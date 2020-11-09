Illinois Love’s now offers Middle Eastern dining option

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is now open at the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenup, Illinois. The restaurant offers a variety of menu options, from savory chicken shawarma to hummus, falafel and more. (Courtesy: Love’s Travel Stops)

GREENUP, Ill. — Love’s Travel Stops has introduced a new food concept for customers at the Greenup, Illinois, location with the opening of the first Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill. The restaurant, which opened Nov. 2, offers a variety of handmade Middle Eastern food choices.

“Our customers love options, especially when it comes to food, so we’re excited to debut Naf Naf,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services for Love’s. “We want to give our customers a variety of fresh, delicious and quick options when it comes to dining and Naf Naf is the perfect fit.”

Naf Naf offers bold flavor options such as pillowy pita, savory chicken shawarma, hummus, crispy falafel and more. Love’s plans to open an additional 10 Naf Naf locations in the next five years.

