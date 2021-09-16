Indiana couple arrested after husband’s wreck with semi

POSEY COUNTY, Indiana – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man on Sept. 13 after he hit an 18-wheeler with his pickup on State Road 165 approximately a half-mile north of Interstate 64. In a report, ISP said that alcohol was a contributing factor.

A short time later, ISP arrested the man’s wife after she hit her husband’s truck at the scene of the first wreck. ISP said that alcohol was a contributing factor in that accident as well.

The 18-wheeler driver wasn’t injured.

Donald Ricketts, 56, had called his wife, Cheral Ricketts, 55, to pick him up from the scene before police arrived, the ISP report said. He had driven his 2019 Nissan Frontier across the center line and struck the big rig on the driver’s side of the cab, according to the report.

When officers arrived on scene, Donald and Cheral Ricketts both “displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests,” the report said.

Cheral Ricketts was taken to Deaconess Gibson Hospital by Indiana State Police, where a preliminary test revealed she had a BAC of .22%. In Indiana, anything at .08% or above makes it illegal to drive a passenger vehicle.

She was later taken to the Posey County Jail, where she is currently being held on bond.

Donald Ricketts was also taken to Deaconess Gibson Hospital, where a preliminary test revealed he had a BAC of .28%. He was admitted for a medical issue that is not life-threating.