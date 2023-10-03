TheTrucker.com
Indiana police investigating fiery semi crash in Steuben County

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this 18-wheeler escaped serious injury after crashing on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2023, in rural Indiana. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

ANGOLA, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck crash that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 2, along U.S. 20 near West Otter Lake in Steuben County.

According to the investigating trooper’s preliminar report, a 2015 Western Star tractor hauling a full load of steel was traveling westbound “at a speed too fast to maintain control as it negotiated the curves on U.S. 20 near CR900W.”

The crash occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m., resulting in the 40,000-pound load of steel being strewn across both lanes of U.S. 20 and into the side ditches, the report noted.

The wreck also caused the truck’s fuel tank to rupture, resulting in a fire just as the driver, 58-year-old Duvall Arnold, was exiting through the windshield.

Arnold suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. He was cited for speeding.

U.S. 20 was shut down in both directions between SR327 and CR900W while crews cleared the scene.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
