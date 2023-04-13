Indiana State Police asking for help investigating shots fired at big rig

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, an Indiana State Police trooper responded to a report of shots fired at an 18-wheeler that was traveling along Interstate 65 southbound just north of the truck scales at the Lowell exit.
It was reported that the driver of a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, fired a gun at the victim’s truck as they were driving southbound.
The front passenger tire of the semi, along with other areas of the truck, was struck by the gunfire. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The suspect is reported to have been a white male wearing a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Post Commander at (219) 696-6242 and leave a message for Trooper Beers.
