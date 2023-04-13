TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Indiana State Police asking for help investigating shots fired at big rig

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Indiana State Police asking for help investigating shots fired at big rig
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Indiana State Police asking for help investigating shots fired at big rig
Indiana State Police are asking anyone with information about a Wednesday, April 12, 2023, shooting, in which a big rig was shot several times, to contact them immediately. 

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, an Indiana State Police trooper responded to a report of shots fired at an 18-wheeler that was traveling along Interstate 65 southbound just north of the truck scales at the Lowell exit.

It was reported that the driver of a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, fired a gun at the victim’s truck as they were driving southbound.

The front passenger tire of the semi, along with other areas of the truck, was struck by the gunfire. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The suspect is reported to have been a white male wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Post Commander at (219) 696-6242 and leave a message for Trooper Beers.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE